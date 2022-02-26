CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
McGhee leads Liberty against Kennesaw State after 28-point showing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Kennesaw State Owls (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-10, 11-4 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 28 points in Liberty’s 82-72 overtime loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Flames are 11-2 in home games. Liberty has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Owls are 7-8 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is fifth in the ASUN scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won the last matchup 65-50 on Feb. 1. McGhee scored 16 points points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 26.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

