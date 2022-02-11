McGee leads Green Bay against Northern Kentucky after 24-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-10, 9-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-19, 3-11 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-10, 9-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-19, 3-11 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -6; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Kamari McGee scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 79-62 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix have gone 4-6 in home games. Green Bay allows 69.1 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Norse are 9-5 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky leads the Horizon with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Brandon averaging 3.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Norse won 79-74 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Marques Warrick led the Norse with 20 points, and McGee led the Phoenix with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. McGee is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Warrick is averaging 14.4 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

