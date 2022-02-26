CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » McGee leads Green Bay…

McGee leads Green Bay against IUPUI after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -5.5; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 at home. IUPUI allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-16 in Horizon play. Green Bay has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won 69-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Donovan Ivory led the Phoenix with 19 points, and B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Nate Jenkins averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up