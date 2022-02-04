McEwen scores 32 to carry Weber St. over Montana 80-75

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Koby McEwen matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Weber State won its…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Koby McEwen matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Weber State won its eighth consecutive game, narrowly defeating Montana 80-75 on Thursday night.

McEwen shot 19 for 20 from the foul line.

Dillon Jones had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Weber State (18-5, 11-1 Big Sky Conference).

Seikou Sisoho Jawara, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Wildcats, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Josh Bannan had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies (15-7, 8-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Robby Beasley III added 16 points. Brandon Whitney had 13 points.

Montana defeated Weber State 74-72 on Jan. 1.

