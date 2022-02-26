CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
McEwen scores 20 to carry Weber St. over N. Arizona 73-49

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:20 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Koby McEwen had 20 points as Weber State rolled past Northern Arizona 73-49 on Saturday.

McEwen shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Dillon Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Weber State (20-10, 13-6 Big Sky Conference).

Nik Mains had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (9-20, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

Jalen Cone had only 3 points despite entering the contest as the Lumberjacks’ leading scorer at 19 points per game. He shot 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 67-44 on Dec. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

