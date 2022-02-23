McEwen leads Weber State against Portland State after 29-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (19-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-15, 7-9 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (19-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-15, 7-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Portland State Vikings after Koby McEwen scored 29 points in Weber State’s 83-79 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings are 5-7 on their home court. Portland State is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 12-5 in conference play. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.7% from deep. Seikou Sisoho Jawara paces the Wildcats shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 80-69 on Dec. 5. Jawara scored 17 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Carter III is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings. James Jean-Marie is averaging 12.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland State.

McEwen is averaging 18 points for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

