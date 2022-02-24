CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
McEwen leads Weber State against Portland State after 29-point performance

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Weber State Wildcats (19-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-15, 7-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Portland State Vikings after Koby McEwen scored 29 points in Weber State’s 83-79 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings are 5-7 on their home court. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 35.5 points in the paint led by James Jean-Marie averaging 1.6.

The Wildcats have gone 12-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is the leader in the Big Sky scoring 14.4 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 80-69 on Dec. 5. Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 17 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalid Thomas is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.0 points for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

McEwen is averaging 18 points for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

