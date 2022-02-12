OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
McCoy scores 25 to carry Boston U. over American 85-67

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:47 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had 25 points as Boston University topped American 85-67 on Saturday.

Daman Tate had 14 points for Boston University (18-9, 9-5 Patriot League). Sukhmail Mathon added 13 points and eight rebounds. Walter Whyte had 11 points and eight rebounds.

After Boston University outscored American 48-30 in the first half, both teams scored 37 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Terriers’ 48 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Elijah Stephens had 15 points for the Eagles (6-18, 2-10), who have now lost five straight games. Stacy Beckton Jr. added 14 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Boston University defeated American 79-53 on Jan. 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

