McCoy leads Boston University against Bucknell after 24-point showing

Boston University Terriers (20-10, 11-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-22, 4-13 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces the Bucknell Bison after Javante McCoy scored 24 points in Boston University’s 76-60 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 6-6 on their home court. Bucknell is third in the Patriot scoring 70.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Terriers are 11-6 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sukhmail Mathon averaging 3.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Terriers won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 1. Mathon scored 21 points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Screen is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

McCoy is averaging 16.9 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

