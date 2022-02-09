McCoy, Boston University Terriers host the Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (16-9, 7-5 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Army Black Knights (13-11, 7-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (16-9, 7-5 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javante McCoy and the Boston University Terriers host Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 7-4 in home games. Boston University is third in the Patriot scoring 70.1 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Black Knights are 7-5 in Patriot play. Army ranks second in the Patriot with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Caldwell averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Black Knights won the last matchup 73-63 on Jan. 13. Caldwell scored 16 points to help lead the Black Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Rucker is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 15.9 points. Chris Mann is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

