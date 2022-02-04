OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
McClary hits winner, Papas scores 18 to lead Monmouth

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 9:56 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marcus McClary hit the winning 3-pointer, George Papas had 18 points and three blocks and Monmouth edged past Fairfield 59-56 on Friday night.

After Fairfield’s Jesus Cruz hit a jumper to tie it with 30 seconds left, Monmouth worked the clock to the final seconds and McClary hit a 3-point bank shot from near the top of the arc as time was running out.

Walker Miller had 15 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth (14-7, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 13 points.

TJ Long had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (10-11, 4-6). Cruz added 12 points and six rebounds. Supreme Cook had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Fairfield’s leading scorerers, Taj Benning and Jake Wojcik, who average about 12 points each, combined to make 3 of 18 shots.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Monmouth defeated Fairfield 61-58 on Jan. 20.

