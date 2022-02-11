OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
McCabe leads Saint Francis (PA) against Mount St. Mary’s after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-14, 7-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-16, 4-9 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Brad McCabe scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 78-65 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash are 4-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks second in the NEC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by A.J. Labriola averaging 0.7.

The Mountaineers are 7-4 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s leads the NEC shooting 35.4% from downtown. Nana Opoku leads the Mountaineers shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 71-54 on Jan. 29. Jalen Benjamin scored 22 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Benjamin is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Opoku is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

