Mballa, Williams carry Buffalo past Eastern Michigan 83-69

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 4:45 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeenathan Williams added 18 points as Buffalo got past Eastern Michigan 83-69 on Thursday.

Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16 points and Maceo Jack had 11 points for Buffalo (15-8, 9-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Noah Farrakhan had 14 points for the Eagles (9-17, 4-11). Nathan Scott added 13 points and seven rebounds. Darion Spottsville had seven rebounds.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Buffalo defeated Eastern Michigan 102-64 on Feb. 8.

