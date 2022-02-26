CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Mballa carries Buffalo past N. Illinois 70-60

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:13 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Buffalo to a 70-60 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Bulls’ ninth consecutive victory.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for Buffalo (19-8, 13-4 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 12 points. David Skogman had four assists.

Trendon Hankerson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (8-20, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Keshawn Williams added 10 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Buffalo defeated Northern Illinois 79-68 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

