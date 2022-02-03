Mazone scores 26, USC Upstate tops Hampton 85-78

Bryson Mozone scored 26 points and South Carolina Upstate defeated Hampton 85-78 on Wednesday night.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Bryson Mozone scored 26 points and South Carolina Upstate defeated Hampton 85-78 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Gainey added 18 points for the Spartans (10-11, 7-2 Big South Conference). Dalvin White added 13 points. Mysta Goodloe had 12. Mozone also had eight rebounds.

Russell Dean scored 24 points for the Pirates (6-13, 2-6). Dean made 12 of 14 free throws. Dajour Dickens had 17 points and nine rebounds. Najee Garvin had 15 points.

