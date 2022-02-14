OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Maxwell, IUPUI Jaguars to visit Franklin, UIC Flames

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

IUPUI Jaguars (2-21, 0-12 Horizon) at UIC Flames (9-14, 5-9 Horizon)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -16.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces IUPUI in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Flames are 3-6 in home games. UIC has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars have gone 0-12 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Flames won the last meeting 67-65 on Jan. 11. Kevin Johnson scored 17 points points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and five assists for the Flames. Damaria Franklin is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Mike Depersia is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. B.J. Maxwell is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

