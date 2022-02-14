Maxwell, IUPUI Jaguars to visit Franklin, UIC Flames

IUPUI Jaguars (2-21, 0-12 Horizon) at UIC Flames (9-14, 5-9 Horizon) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC…

IUPUI Jaguars (2-21, 0-12 Horizon) at UIC Flames (9-14, 5-9 Horizon)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -16.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces IUPUI in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Flames are 3-6 in home games. UIC has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars have gone 0-12 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Flames won the last meeting 67-65 on Jan. 11. Kevin Johnson scored 17 points points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and five assists for the Flames. Damaria Franklin is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Mike Depersia is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. B.J. Maxwell is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.