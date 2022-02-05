OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mathon carries Boston University…

Mathon carries Boston University past Lehigh 80-74

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Boston University to an 80-74 win over Lehigh on Saturday. Walter Whyte also scored 16 points.

Daman Tate added 13 points for Boston University (16-9, 7-5 Patriot League). Javante McCoy had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Boston University scored 45 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Evan Taylor scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (9-15, 7-5). Nic Lynch scored a season-high 24 points. Jeameril Wilson had 10 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks on the season. Boston University defeated Lehigh 80-74 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up