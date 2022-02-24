CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Massner scores 20 to…

Massner scores 20 to carry Western Illinois past Omaha 88-76

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 20 points as Western Illinois beat Nebraska Omaha 88-76 on Thursday night.

Tamell Pearson had 18 points for Western Illinois (16-13, 7-10 Summit League). Luka Barisic and Will Carius each had 16 points.

Frankie Fidler had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-23, 4-13). Felix Lemetti added 14 points and seven rebounds. Marco Smith had 11 points.

The Leathernecks evened the season series against the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha defeated Western Illinois 84-78 on Dec. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up