Massalski carries San Francisco over Santa Clara 74-58

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:32 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yauhen Massalski had 19 points and 10 rebounds as San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 74-58 on Saturday.

Khalil Shabazz added 11 points and 10 rebounds for San Francisco (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jamaree Bouyea had 12 points and Gabe Stefanini 11.

Jalen Williams had 16 points for the Broncos (17-9, 7-4), whose four-game win streak ended. Josip Vrankic added 14 points.

