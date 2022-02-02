OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mason carries Abilene Christian…

Mason carries Abilene Christian over Chicago St. 77-73

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason scored 18 points and Airion Simmons scored 10 and Abilene Christian beat Chicago State 77-73 on Wednesday.

Immanuel Allen added 10 points for Abilene Christian (15-7, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Betson scored 22 points, Coreyoun Rushin added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Bryce Johnson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-16, 2-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up