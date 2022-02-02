Mason carries Abilene Christian over Chicago St. 77-73

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason scored 18 points and Airion Simmons scored 10 and Abilene Christian beat Chicago State…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason scored 18 points and Airion Simmons scored 10 and Abilene Christian beat Chicago State 77-73 on Wednesday.

Immanuel Allen added 10 points for Abilene Christian (15-7, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Betson scored 22 points, Coreyoun Rushin added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Bryce Johnson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-16, 2-7).

