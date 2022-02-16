OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Mason and the Abilene Christian Wildcats visit conference foe Sam Houston

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:02 AM

Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-11, 10-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Abilene Christian in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Bearkats have gone 9-3 in home games. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 70.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearkats won 65-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats with 25 points, and Airion Simmons led the Wildcats with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ray is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearkats. Flagg is averaging 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Coryon Mason is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.3 points. Simmons is averaging 16 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

