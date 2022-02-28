CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Mashburn leads New Mexico against Fresno State after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

New Mexico Lobos (12-17, 4-11 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 69-65 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 in home games. Fresno State is fourth in college basketball allowing 57.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Lobos are 4-11 against conference opponents. New Mexico is seventh in the MWC shooting 34.4% from downtown. Safi Fino-A-Laself leads the Lobos shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 65-60 on Jan. 26. Anthony Holland scored 22 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Robinson is averaging 18.4 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Jaelen House is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

