Maryland visits No. 16 Ohio State after Liddell’s 20-point game

Maryland Terrapins (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State takes on the Maryland Terrapins after E.J. Liddell scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 81-78 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terrapins are 3-8 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Eric Ayala is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

