Maryland hosts No. 22 Ohio State after Branham’s 31-point showing

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ohio State faces the Maryland Terrapins after Malaki Branham scored 31 points in Ohio State’s 86-83 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins have gone 8-8 at home. Maryland is ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Donta Scott leads the Terrapins with 6.1 boards.

The Buckeyes are 11-5 in conference play. Ohio State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buckeyes won the last meeting 82-67 on Feb. 6. E.J. Liddell scored 24 points to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatts Russell is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Terrapins. Scott is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

