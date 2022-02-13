Maryland faces No. 3 Purdue following Russell’s 20-point game

Maryland Terrapins (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -15.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Fatts Russell scored 20 points in Maryland’s 110-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 13-1 in home games. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 2.8.

The Terrapins have gone 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Donta Scott is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Eric Ayala is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

