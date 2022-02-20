Maryland-Eastern Shore visits North Carolina Central after Wright’s 32-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-12, 3-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 7-2 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-12, 3-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 7-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Justin Wright scored 32 points in North Carolina Central’s 84-79 overtime victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. North Carolina Central averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-7 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 75-63 on Jan. 25. Wright scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Wright is shooting 53.8% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

