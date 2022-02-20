CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Maryland-Eastern Shore visits North…

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits North Carolina Central after Wright’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-12, 3-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 7-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Justin Wright scored 32 points in North Carolina Central’s 84-79 overtime victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. North Carolina Central averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-7 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 75-63 on Jan. 25. Wright scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Wright is shooting 53.8% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up