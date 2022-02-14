Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Howard after Foster’s 27-point game

Howard Bison (12-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-11, 3-5 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Howard Bison (12-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-11, 3-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Kyle Foster scored 27 points in Howard’s 85-72 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Bison have gone 5-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won 72-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Foster led the Bison with 20 points, and Nathaniel Pollard Jr. led the Hawks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dom London is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Foster is shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.4 points. William Settle is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

