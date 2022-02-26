Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State after Hood’s 28-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-13, 4-7 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-13, 4-7 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Mike Hood scored 28 points in Coppin State’s 86-82 victory against the Howard Bison.

The Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 64-61 on Jan. 29. Dom London scored 16 points points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Styles is scoring 10.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Tyree Corbett is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

