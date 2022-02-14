OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Martinez scores 20 to carry New Hampshire past UMBC 68-62

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 11:43 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points as New Hampshire defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 68-62 on Monday.

Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 16 points and nine rebounds for New Hampshire (12-10, 7-6 America East Conference). Nick Johnson added 10 points. Marco Foster had 10 points.

Darnell Rogers had 18 points for the Retrievers (12-12, 7-6). L.J. Owens added 14 points. Keondre Kennedy had 12 points.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated New Hampshire 88-77 on Feb. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

