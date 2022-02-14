Martinez, New Hampshire Wildcats to host Kennedy and the UMBC Retrievers

UMBC Retrievers (12-11, 7-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-10, 6-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 4 p.m.…

UMBC Retrievers (12-11, 7-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-10, 6-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on New Hampshire in America East action Monday.

The Wildcats are 8-2 on their home court. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 0.9.

The Retrievers are 7-5 in conference games. UMBC has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Retrievers won 88-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. L.J. Owens led the Retrievers with 19 points, and Jayden Martinez led the Wildcats with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Keondre Kennedy is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Retrievers. Owens is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

