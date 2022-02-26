Martinez, New Hampshire Wildcats to host Falko and the Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats (11-14, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-12, 8-8 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-14, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-12, 8-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces New Hampshire in America East action Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 9-3 in home games. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaging 4.5.

The Bearcats are 8-8 against conference opponents. Binghamton is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 69-60 on Feb. 12. Tchoukuiengo scored 18 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Martinez is averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tchoukuiengo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Jacob Falko is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

