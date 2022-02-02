OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Martinez lifts New Hampshire past Hartford 70-64

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:06 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 24 points as New Hampshire topped Hartford 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Nick Guadarrama had 16 points and seven rebounds for New Hampshire (9-8, 4-4 America East Conference). Marco Foster added 12 points and eight rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Hartford scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Moses Flowers scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Hawks (5-13, 3-3). Austin Williams added 15 points. Hunter Marks had seven rebounds.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hawks. Hartford defeated New Hampshire 69-57 on Jan. 19.

