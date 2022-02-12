Martinez leads New Hampshire against Binghamton after 23-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 7-5 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 7-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Jayden Martinez scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 60-55 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats have gone 5-5 in home games. Binghamton is fourth in the America East scoring 69.7 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are 5-6 in conference matchups. New Hampshire averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Bearcats and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertram is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.5 points. Jacob Falko is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

Marco Foster is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.8 points. Nick Guadarrama is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

