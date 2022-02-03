OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Martin scores 21 to carry Drexel over Delaware 76-68

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 8:33 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Melik Martin had 21 points as Drexel topped Delaware 76-68 on Thursday night.

Camren Wynter had 17 points for Drexel (10-10, 5-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Xavier Bell added 15 points. Amari Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Drexel totaled 45 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Andrew Carr scored a career-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Blue Hens (15-8, 6-4). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jyare Davis had 12 points.

The Dragons leveled the season series against the Blue Hens. Delaware defeated Drexel 81-77 on Jan. 11.

