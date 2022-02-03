OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Martin lifts FAU over Louisiana Tech 83-73

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:23 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic stretched its home win streak to eight games, getting past Louisiana Tech 83-73 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest added 20 points and had had seven rebounds for for Florida Atlantic (13-9, 6-3 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee had 19 points Vladislav Goldin added 10 points and three blocks.

David Green had 18 points for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-3). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Cobe Williams had 13 points.

