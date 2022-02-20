Marshall visits Southern Miss following Moore’s 25-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-16, 3-11 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-19, 1-12 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-16, 3-11 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-19, 1-12 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Isaih Moore scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 84-70 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Golden Eagles are 3-8 on their home court. Southern Miss is 3-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-11 against C-USA opponents. Marshall has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stevenson is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Andrew Taylor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.