SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Marshall takes on UTEP…

Marshall takes on UTEP after Taylor’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (14-9, 7-4 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the UTEP Miners after Andrew Taylor scored 22 points in Marshall’s 72-71 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners have gone 9-4 in home games. UTEP has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-10 against C-USA opponents. Marshall is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Miners and Thundering Herd match up Sunday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Souley Boum is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up