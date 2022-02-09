OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Marshall leads Samford past…

Marshall leads Samford past Wofford 65-60 in OT

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Samford to a 65-60 overtime win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Ques Glover had 18 points for Samford (15-9, 5-7 Southern Conference). Jacob Tryon added 13 points and four blocks. Jaron Rillie had eight rebounds.

B.J. Mack had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (14-11, 6-7). Max Klesmit added 15 points, his two free throws with six seconds left in regulation forcing overtime. Ryan Larson had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Wofford defeated Samford 87-64 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up