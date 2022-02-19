Marshall hosts Charlotte after Butler’s 21-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (13-12, 6-7 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-16, 3-10 C-USA) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charlotte 49ers (13-12, 6-7 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-16, 3-10 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Austin Butler scored 21 points in Charlotte’s 77-67 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-7 at home. Marshall allows 76.4 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The 49ers are 6-7 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The 49ers won the last meeting 88-64 on Feb. 5. Jahmir Young scored 24 points to help lead the 49ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Young is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 49ers. Butler is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.