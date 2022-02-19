Marquette visits Creighton after Hawkins’ 25-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the Marquette Golden Eagles after Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points in Creighton’s 71-59 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays are 9-3 on their home court. Creighton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 9-6 in Big East play. Marquette leads the Big East scoring 14.8 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the 26th time this season in Big East play. The Bluejays won the last matchup 75-69 on Jan. 1. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 points points to help lead the Bluejays to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bluejays. Hawkins is averaging 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Justin Lewis is averaging 16.8 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

