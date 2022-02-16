OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Marquette tops Georgetown 77-66

Marquette tops Georgetown 77-66

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:18 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kur Kuath had 15 points and four blocks and Kam Jones posted 19 points as Marquette beat Georgetown 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Justin Lewis had 13 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (17-9, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyler Kolek added 6 points and 11 assists.

Collin Holloway had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-19, 0-14), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Donald Carey and Dante Harris each had 14 points. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Marquette defeated Georgetown 92-64 on Jan. 7.

