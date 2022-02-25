Marquette hosts Butler after Hodges’ 25-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Bo Hodges scored 25 points in Butler’s 66-60 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-3 at home. Marquette averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 in Big East play. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 85-79 on Feb. 12. Bryce Golden scored 22 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 7.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Aaron Thompson is averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 7.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.