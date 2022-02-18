Marist takes on Siena following Ituka’s 20-point game

Marist Red Foxes (11-13, 6-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-9, 9-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marist Red Foxes (11-13, 6-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-9, 9-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Siena Saints after Jao Ituka scored 20 points in Marist’s 77-70 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 6-4 in home games. Siena allows 69.3 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 6-9 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Saints won 67-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Colby Rogers led the Saints with 16 points, and Ituka led the Red Foxes with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Rogers is averaging 15.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Siena.

Ituka is averaging 15.4 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.