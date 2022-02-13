Marist takes on Niagara after Ituka’s 22-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-13, 5-9 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-13, 5-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jao Ituka scored 22 points in Marist’s 71-70 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-6 at home. Marist has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles are 6-8 in MAAC play. Niagara is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes and Purple Eagles match up Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ituka is averaging 14.8 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Marcus Hammond is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

