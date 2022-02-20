Marist plays Quinnipiac following Ituka’s 23-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-11, 7-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-13, 7-9 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-11, 7-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-13, 7-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Jao Ituka scored 23 points in Marist’s 62-53 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-6 in home games. Marist is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 7-8 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last matchup 94-87 on Jan. 29. Matt Balanc scored 20 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ituka is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Balanc is averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Kevin Marfo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.