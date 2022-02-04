OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Manon scores 22 to…

Manon scores 22 to lift Cornell past Princeton 88-83

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Manon had a season-high 22 points as Cornell stretched its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Princeton 88-83 on Friday night.

Dean Noll had 14 points for Cornell (12-6, 4-3 Ivy League). Sarju Patel added 13 points and six rebounds. Kobe Dickson had 13 points.

Tosan Evbuomwan tied a career high with 27 points plus seven rebounds and five steals for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2). Ethan Wright added 26 points and eight rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 10 points.

The Big Red leveled the season series against the Tigers. Princeton defeated Cornell 72-70 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up