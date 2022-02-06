OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Manjon scores 20 to carry UC Davis past Hawaii 68-65

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:09 AM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon had 20 points as UC Davis narrowly defeated Hawaii 68-65 on Saturday.

Elijah Pepper had 19 points for UC Davis (10-7, 4-3 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe added 16 points. Caleb Fuller had eight rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 7-2). Jerome Desrosiers added 12 points. Bernardo Da Silva had 12 points.

