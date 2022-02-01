CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Manjon leads UC Davis against UC Riverside after 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 1-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (11-6, 4-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Ezra Manjon scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 70-63 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 at home. UC Riverside has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 1-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Highlanders and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Christian Anigwe is averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

