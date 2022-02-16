OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Manjon leads UC Davis against Cal Poly after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Ezra Manjon scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 68-65 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies are 5-4 in home games. UC Davis has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 1-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mustangs won 82-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs with 21 points, and Christian Anigwe led the Aggies with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manjon is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Caleb Fuller is averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Trevon Taylor is averaging 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

