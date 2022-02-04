OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Manhattan plays Niagara following Perez’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:22 AM

Manhattan Jaspers (11-7, 4-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-11, 4-7 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jose Perez scored 29 points in Manhattan’s 72-66 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles are 3-4 in home games. Niagara has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers are 4-5 in conference play. Manhattan ranks third in the MAAC scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Josh Roberts averaging 0.6.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Purple Eagles won the last matchup 72-63 on Jan. 19. Noah Thomasson scored 20 points points to help lead the Purple Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hammond is averaging 17.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Thomasson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Perez is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

